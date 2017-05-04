RCMP investigate deadly motorcycle crash west of Stettler

The RCMP is asking for any witnesses to a deadly motorcycle crash west of Stettler on Tuesday to provide them with information as they investigate what happened.

Police said officers were called to the single-vehicle crash on Highway 12 east of Erskine at about 7 p.m.

Mounties said it appears the motorcycle was headed east on the highway and “did not negotiate a curve in the highway” before going in the ditch on the south side of the road and flipping over.

They said drivers who passed the scene stopped to provide first aid until emergency crews arrived.

The 57-year-old man who was operating the motorcycle died of his injuries and was pronounced dead on scene.

Police said they do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Any witnesses to the collision are asked to contact the Stettler RCMP.