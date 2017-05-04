Hamilton woman dead after QEW crash in Burlington

A 61-year-old Hamilton woman has died after a two-vehicle crash in Burlington Wednesday evening.

In an update posted on Twitter, Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said emergency crews were called at around 9:30 p.m. after two vehicles collided on the westbound lanes of the QEW at Guelph Line.

Schmidt said police received reports that one of the vehicles was travelling at a high rate of speed before the crash. He said the female driver of that vehicle was taken to hospital in critical condition where she later died.

Speed considered a factor in fatal collision on #QEW WB at Guelph line https://t.co/oDZQrmkJlQ — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) May 4, 2017

The collision reconstruction team was called in to investigate the circumstances leading up to the crash.

The westbound lanes of the QEW were closed for several hours as officers investigated.

Anyone with information or who was in the area at the time of the crash is being asked to contact the OPP’s Burlington detachment at 905-681-2511.