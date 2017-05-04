Politics
May 4, 2017 7:48 am
Updated: May 4, 2017 7:58 am

Sask. gov’t confirms 11 private companies interested in buying portion of SGI

By Staff The Canadian Press

The provincial government confirmed that it has approved $3 million in what SGI president Andrew Cartmell calls "merit and short-term incentives" for SGI managers.

File / Global News
The Saskatchewan government has confirmed 11 private companies have expressed interest in buying a portion of Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI).

But Premier Brad Wall said meetings recently attended in Toronto by SGI Minister Joe Hargrave were not related to the future of the Crown-owned insurer.

Wall said the meetings were in Hargrave’s role as Crown Investments Corporation minister and are a regular occurrence for the government.

However, the NDP Opposition believes the Saskatchewan Party is laying the groundwork for a sell-off of the province’s Crown corporations.

NDP Leader Trent Wotherspoon said Wall is “ramming something forward for which he has no mandate.”

Last month, Saskatchewan passed legislation that would allow the sale of up to 49 per cent of a Crown corporation.

The new law comes as speculation swirls that the province is looking to sell a sizeable portion of SaskTel.

The government also confirmed that it has approved $3 million in what SGI president Andrew Cartmell calls “merit and short-term incentives” for SGI managers.

The 350 employees will receive an average of $8,700 each.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

