Good Samaritan helps victim who suffered severe burns in Gastown fire

A man is recovering in hospital this morning after receiving significant burns following a fire in Gastown Wednesday night.

But officials say the situation could have been worse if it wasn’t for a Good Samaritan who rushed to help.

The small fire started in an area known as Blood Alley Square around 5:30 p.m.

According to firefighters, the victim has severe burns to 40 per cent of his body but crews are still trying to figure out exactly what happened to him.

Adam Parsons, who works at nearby restaurant, rushed to the man’s aid with a fire extinguisher after hearing about a man on fire.

“It was like his whole lower half was on fire,” Parsons said. “When I extinguished the fire he was black and green, and I didn’t to try and touch him or anything because I didn’t know first aid. So I just made sure it was clear and waited until the ambulance came by.”

Parsons said the crisis left him sick to his stomach.

“I had to throw up afterward, and I cried. It was crazy, I never want to do that again. I’m still really feeling it, and my boss is really nice so he said I could go home and that’s pretty much what I’m going to do now.”