Residents of central Alberta village asked to limit water use after ‘very large fire’

Residents of Heisler, Alta. were being asked to limit their water use after firefighters needed a “large volume” of water to fight a blaze that destroyed two buildings in the village on Wednesday.

“Please limit your water usage for the next 48 hours to allow the water reservoir time to replenish,” read a post on the Village of Heisler’s Facebook page.

The post described the blaze as a “very large fire” and said it destroyed two buildings on Main Street, one of which housed an ATB bank and Patty’s Permatorium.

Officials did not say what caused the fire.

Heisler is about 160 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.