Thunderstorms to strike southern B.C. Thursday evening: Environment Canada

Much of southern British Columbia, including Metro Vancouver, may see thunderstorms on Thursday.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the region, stating thunderstorms with heavy downpours are possible Thursday night.

“A warm, humid southerly flow of air over the south coast Thursday will combine with an approaching Pacific cold front to create favourable conditions for thunderstorm development over much of the Lower Mainland, late Thursday,” Environment Canada said in a news release.

The weather authority says heavy rain combined with spring snow melt could lead to rising river levels and possible flooding. It adds localized heavy downpours is the main threat from these storms.

The following regions are including in the special weather statement: