Crowdfunding campaign set up for young victims of fatal Lougheed crash

People are rallying around the families of two young girls killed in a fatal crash on Lougheed Highway in Coquitlam last week.

Nine-year-old Ella Hernandez and her three-year-old cousin Tyler Wong were driving with their grandparents when they were involved in a head-on crash at around 6:20 p.m. last Friday.

The girls, and a 30-year-old woman, were all killed.

A crowdfunding campaign has raised over $57,000 for the Hernandez and Wong families.

All the drivers involved in the crash survived and are co-operating with police.

Coquitlam RCMP Staff Sgt. Dan Guilfoyle said the accident was a head-on collision and that it is too early to speculate on any factors that may have caused it.