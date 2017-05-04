Coquitlam RCMP
May 4, 2017 2:59 am

Crowdfunding campaign set up for young victims of fatal Lougheed crash

jill slattery By Online Producer  Global News

WATCH: New details are emerging about a deadly three vehicle crash on the Lougheed Highway in Coquitlam that killed a young woman and two little girls. Rumina Daya has more.

People are rallying around the families of two young girls killed in a fatal crash on Lougheed Highway in Coquitlam last week.

Nine-year-old Ella Hernandez and her three-year-old cousin Tyler Wong were driving with their grandparents when they were involved in a head-on crash at around 6:20 p.m. last Friday.

The girls, and a 30-year-old woman, were all killed.

A crowdfunding campaign has raised over $57,000 for the Hernandez and Wong families.

READ MORE: Fatal Lougheed Highway crash fuels calls for safety improvements

All the drivers involved in the crash survived and are co-operating with police.

Coquitlam RCMP Staff Sgt. Dan Guilfoyle said the accident was a head-on collision and that it is too early to speculate on any factors that may have caused it.

