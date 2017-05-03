Rainfall warning issued for London

The relief from the wet weather will be short-lived as heavy rainfall is expected to arrive on Thursday.

Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning Wednesday afternoon for London and most of southwestern Ontario.

READ MORE: Rising water levels ahead of Earth Day celebrations prompts UTRCA safety reminder

The national weather agency said rainfall amounts in the 40-to-70-millimetre range are expected Thursday through Saturday.

The rain will spread into the region Thursday morning and is forecast to persist into Saturday as the weather system responsible stalls over the region.

READ MORE: City of London closes outdoor sports facilities due to wet fields

Environment Canada warns localized flooding in low-lying areas could occur.

With the potential for local flooding, municipal soccer fields, baseball diamonds, and cricket pitches will be off limits until Monday.