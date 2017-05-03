Large, lakefront tower project faces public protest at Kelowna council meeting

A proposed residential resort in Kelowna’s Mission neighbourhood drew vocal opposition from the public at Tuesday’s Kelowna council meeting.

The project, developed by the Mission Group, includes three towers of 13, 16 and 19 storeys comprising 350 residential units.

“We’ve done a great deal of work on the design of the residential towers to strike a balance between shorter, wider forms of development as well as taller, narrower forms,” said Luke Turri, Mission Group development manager.

The project, called the Aqua development, would replace several single-family homes on the waterfront near Lakeshore and Capozzi Roads. There are also plans for a four-storey boathouse.

Members of the public lined up at the meeting to voice their concerns over the proposed development. Environmentalist Lloyd Manchester called the city’s planning process short-sighted.

“We need to step back and say, ‘Maybe we should do some more homework,'” Manchester said. “Having a couple open houses for the city of Kelowna on what their future is being affected by, that’s not good enough.”

Charles Fipke, founder of Diamet Minerals, also attended the meeting. His problem with the Aqua site is personal because he lives right next door.

“I can assure you, I have done more for this community than the Mission Group has,” Fipke said. “I’m actually being driven out of my home.”

Mission Group requesting a zoning change from Large Lot Housing to Tourism Commercial. The company will also ask for a height variance.

Though council approved the rezoning request unanimously, mayor Colin Basran explained it doesn’t mean the concerns over height went unheard.

“All we did last night was say, ‘This is a good use of land, to create a tourism commercial business on this property,'” Basran said. “[The community members] really have concerns with the next step, which is how tall are the buildings going to be, and how many units are going to be placed on the property.”

The Mission Group will now apply to override the standard, six-storey limit for Tourism Commercial zones which would require another public hearing.