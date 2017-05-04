Thursday’s Okanagan forecast

Thursday, May 04, 2017

Weather forecast update at 5am:

Enjoy sunshine today for all of the BC Southern Interior. Expect a taste of summer with above seasonal temps for most areas as warmer air moves in from the south.

However, a change is on deck when cooler air returns with unstable conditions. The switch to a showery weather pattern starts tonight with increasing cloud. There will also be a chance of thundershowers starting this evening.

Saturday will be a transition day with a low to moderate chance of showers with sun and cloud. Sunday will be drier with sunny conditions under a ridge of high pressure.

Today’s daytime high range: 20 to 26C

~ Duane English / Wesla Wong