2 charged after allegedly trying to sell stolen items from stolen vehicle in Regina

Two men from Regina are facing a total of 23 charges after they were arrested Tuesday for allegedly trying to sell stolen items from a stolen vehicle.

At approximately 10:20 a.m., two Regina police plainclothes officers went to a business in the 2300 block of Second Avenue to investigate an individual who was trying to sell items from a car that was reported stolen.

After a brief chase on foot, officers arrested two men at the location for various property offences including break and enter, possession of stolen property and forgery. They were also interviewed in connection with other recent property crimes.

During the investigation, police recovered a vehicle, DVD players, stereo equipment, a toolbox, several cheques that did not belong to the two suspects, drug paraphernalia and stolen licence plates.

Calvin Sparvier, 21, and Chad Hagen, 30, are jointly charged with possession of a stolen auto over $5,000, three charges of possession of stolen property under $5,000, break and enter and commit theft and two charges of theft under $5,000.

Sparvier was also charged with two counts each of forgery, possession of a forged document, obstruct peace officer/resist arrest, breach of recognizance and possession of stolen property (from an April 25 offence). He is facing one charge each of possession of stolen property (cheques), fraud under $5,000, theft of a motor vehicle, and uttering threats (from an April 27 offence).

Hagen also faces two charges of breach of undertaking.

The two made their first court appearance on these charges Wednesday morning.