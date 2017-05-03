Alberta auditor chides Advanced Education Department in report

The auditor general says Alberta’s Advanced Education Department needs to pick up its socks when it comes to expense claims.

Merwan Saher says the department needs to make sure that staff clearly document the reason for billing taxpayers for expenses such as meals.

Saher says the department couldn’t provide documentation for required pre-approval for out-of-province ministerial travel either.

His check, part of a rotating audit on ministry expenses, found that six other departments, including Premier Rachel Notley’s office, were overseeing spending properly.

The audit also found the Environment Department has not put in place a verified registry to monitor offset credits for heavy greenhouse gas emitters.

As well, Saher says Legal Aid needs to do more work to prioritize what services to deliver and how best to deliver them.