Sunalta Station stabbing ruled a homicide; person of interest sought

Calgary police are hoping to speak with a “person of interest” in relation to a fatal stabbing at Sunalta CTrain Station that has now been declared a homicide.

Officers and EMS were called to the southwest Calgary station at about 11:20 p.m. Friday, after it was reported two men were fighting.

READ MORE: Suspect identified in fatal stabbing at Sunalta CTrain station

When crews arrived, they found one man dead at the scene.

The victim, 52-year-old Eric Lavalee, had no fixed address, police said.

Homicide investigators would like to speak with Mark Lacaine, who they believe may have information on the case.

Police say it’s believed the two men knew each other before the altercation happened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers.