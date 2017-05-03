University of Manitoba fieldhouse undergoing major facelift

WINNIPEG — A facility known for showcasing speed has come to a complete stop.

The University of Manitoba‘s James Daly Fieldhouse has been closed as the indoor track and field complex undergoes $1.2-million worth of renovations. The biggest change will be a complete resurfacing of the existing synthetic running track.

“It was coming to end of life,” Simon Wang of the University of Manitoba said. “The majority of the track was holding up pretty good but there are areas that were lower so we’re building that up to make sure we meet the tolerance and levelness of the entire track.”

The 60,000 square foot facility was built in 1981. It houses the country’s only indoor banked track. The majority of the running surface was replaced just before Winnipeg hosted the 1999 Pan Am Games.

“It’s always been a premier choice for facilities,” Wang said. “Now with the upgrades, I think it will be sought after even more.”

An enclosed weight room, new bleachers and a warm-up lane will also be added as part of the facelift. Construction is expected to finish by early June.