Blockbuster real estate April in Hamilton and Burlington

The real estate records continue to fall in Hamilton and Burlington.

The Realtors Association of Hamilton-Burlington (RAHB) reports 1,770 homes were sold in April.

That’s a new high for April, the seventh month in a row for new monthly records.

The latest RAHB report indicates sales this month were 7.5 per cent higher than April 2016.

The average price was $609,971, up from $514,563 in April of last year, an 18.5 per cent increase.

“April was another blockbuster for sales,” said RAHB CEO George O’Neill. “Traditionally, these are the kinds of numbers we expect to see in May or June, not April. But given the explosion in the market over the last three years, it’s hard to say what should be considered ‘normal’ anymore.”

There were 2,419 properties listed in April, an increase of 17.6 per cent compared to April of last year, and 6.2 per cent higher than the 10-year average for new listings in the month.