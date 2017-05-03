Truck crashes into sedan, then ploughs into house on Oxford Street West

No injuries were reported after a truck collided with a sedan, and then crashed into the front foyer of a house on a busy stretch of Oxford Street in West London on Wednesday, fire officials said.

The two-vehicle chain-reaction crash happened around 4:30 p.m. along Oxford Street West, just west of Wharncliffe Road.

“What [officials] are dealing with — the collision impact caused the house to shift on its foundation, and caused structural damage to the foundation and to the house,” said London Fire District Chief Al Braatz.

Union Gas and London Hydro officials have been called to shut off utilities to the building by the on-scene commander, Braatz said. A building division engineer is also expected to assess the building’s structural integrity.

Both vehicles were traveling west at the time of the crash, a police spokesperson said.

“There was nobody inside the house, and no reports of any injuries, so they basically got lucky in that way,” Braatz said.

“The time of day, and when this action occurred, we were just lucky there were no pedestrians on the sidewalk or nobody home in the house at the time.”

The collision snarled westbound rush-hour traffic along Oxford Street. Delays stretched as far back as Colborne Street.

The cause of the collision is not yet clear, and London police are investigating.