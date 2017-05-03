Pickup truck rolls several after colliding with school bus on Ring Road

A pickup truck rolled over multiple times after colliding with a school bus on Ring Road just before noon on Wednesday.

Police were called to Ring Road, near the McDonald Street exit for a report of a collision. A pickup truck allegedly attempted a lane change, then hit the front passenger-side corner of the empty school bus.

The truck was carried on the bumper of the school bus as the bus drove into the green space between south and northbound lanes. The truck than rolled several times across the northbound lanes before stopping against a fence.

The driver of the pickup truck did not appear to sustain injuries but was taken to hospital as a precaution. The driver of the school bus was uninjured.

Regina police are still investigating the crash but anticipate there will be charges laid.