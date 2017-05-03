Saskatoon Hells Angels member awaits drug trafficking sentence

A Saskatoon Hells Angels member found guilty of cocaine trafficking is a good member of society who should not serve prison time for his conviction, according to submissions from his defence lawyer at a sentencing hearing Wednesday morning.

In January 2015, 36-year-old Rob Allen was arrested as part of the Project Forseti drug investigation. He was found guilty of drug trafficking in February of this year.

Allen’s case centres around a cocaine transaction he discussed with former drug dealer Noel Harder, who eventually became a police informant. No sale was ever made, however drug trafficking is still a crime by law if one only offers to sell an illegal substance.

The two men had spoken about the potential cocaine deal for months according to testimony during the trial. Crown prosecutor Doug Curliss submitted Wednesday that the judge should take into account the duration and sophistication of the drug transaction talks.

Curliss said an appropriate sentence for Allen would be five years in custody. However defence lawyer Morris Bodnar called the crown’s suggestion “hard to believe.”

Bodnar argued Wednesday that authorities had set up Allen by taking advantage of an opioid addiction he had at the time. During the trial Allen testified that the cocaine deal was only a rouse to maintain a relationship Harder, who was supplying him the illicit pain killers.

Since his arrest Allen has complied with every requirement of his bail conditions and has kept sound employment according to Bodnar.

Allen also addressed the court Wednesday and said the one good thing to come out of his legal matter was that he was able to rid himself of his opioid addiction.

The judge in the case will hand down Allen’s sentence on May 9th.