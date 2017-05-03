John Oakley Show – Wednesday May 3, 2017
Just when you thought you were out, this great radio show keeps pulling you back in.
Hamilton mobster Angelo Musitano gunned down – killed
John talks to a few experts on organized crime to get the full story behind the Angelo Musitano shooting hit.View link »
Antonio Nicaso is an Italian author, university professor, researcher, speaker and consultant to governments and law-enforcement agencies now based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. He is an expert on the Calabrian mafia.View link »
READ MORE: Angelo Musitano, notorious Hamilton mobster, killed in shooting
CENSUS: Number of Canadians 65 or older surpass the number of children aged 14 and under
Professor Rafael Gomez, Director of the Centre for Industrial Relations and Human Resources (CIRHR) University of Toronto on the Oakley show to explain how this will affect the employment market as seniors work well into their 70sView link »
READ MORE: Census 2016: Canada’s aging neighbourhoods, in 10 maps
Topics worthy of discussion
Peter Tabuns, Sandra Pupatello and Chris Stockwell discuss teachers exploits in and out of the classroom.View link »
