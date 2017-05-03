John Oakley Show – Wednesday May 3, 2017

Just when you thought you were out, this great radio show keeps pulling you back in.

Hamilton mobster Angelo Musitano gunned down – killed

John talks to a few experts on organized crime to get the full story behind the Angelo Musitano shooting hit.

Antonio Nicaso is an Italian author, university professor, researcher, speaker and consultant to governments and law-enforcement agencies now based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. He is an expert on the Calabrian mafia.

CENSUS: Number of Canadians 65 or older surpass the number of children aged 14 and under

Professor Rafael Gomez, Director of the Centre for Industrial Relations and Human Resources (CIRHR) University of Toronto on the Oakley show to explain how this will affect the employment market as seniors work well into their 70s

Peter Tabuns, Sandra Pupatello and Chris Stockwell discuss teachers exploits in and out of the classroom.