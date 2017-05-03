Baby born after Fort McMurray wildfire evacuation celebrates 1st birthday with special photo

A Fort McMurray family is marking two one-year milestones. It’s been one year since their baby girl arrived. It’s also been one year since the raging wildfire forced 88,000 to flee.

The Brunet family is honouring the event with another photograph commemorating the work of first responders.

RELATED: WATCH: 1 year later, firefighters recall running towards ‘The Beast’ while thousands fled

Monique Brunet was 35 weeks pregnant when she and her family were forced to flee Fort McMurray on May 3, 2016. Just after 10:30 p.m. on May 4, 2016, Brunet gave birth to a daughter she named Brielle.

READ MORE: Fort McMurray wildfire: photo of newborn pays tribute to firefighters

The family took a photo of the newborn nestled inside a firefighter’s helmet and being carried by Brunet’s husband, who was wearing a borrowed firefighter’s uniform.

The photo quickly went viral, with the family noting that new life can come from a destructive event.

The family wanted to take another photo of Brielle for her first birthday. The idea is similar to the first photograph: Brielle, now bigger, sits in a helmet again and is being carried by her father, who wears a borrowed firefighter’s uniform.

“The one picture represents how she’s grown, how Fort McMurray has rebuilt. [It is a photo about] growth and resilience,” Brunet said.

The family moved back to Fort McMurray in the middle of June, and Brunet could not have been happier.

“I could have kissed the floor when I walked through the door. It was just relief,” she said.

Fortunately, Brunet’s house in Timberlea was not touched by fire, but the return was still difficult; she said it took several months before life felt normal again.

RELATED: ‘It’s eerie’: Thousands of residents return home after Fort McMurray wildfire

“It was the first time for the baby to see the house. Not being able to take her home [right after her birth], I almost feel like I was robbed of that,” she said.

Bruent said the change of environment did not matter much to Brielle, adding the baby settled in quite nicely. But it was difficult for the young mother of two.

READ MORE: Premier and mayor mark 1 year since wildfire: ‘Fort McMurray, you are strong’

“When I see dark clouds roll in, I don’t think clouds right away; I assume smoke. When I hear the sirens or the airplanes flying above us, it takes my back. It gives me flashbacks,” she said.

Brunet only recently started looking at photographs of last year that she took on her phone. She said the pictures were tough to see because 2016 was such a difficult year, with the one bright spot being the birth of Brielle.

The family is now marking one year since two very different events: the evacuation and Brielle’s birthday, which are one day apart. Brunet said on Wednesday, she was running errands to prepare for Brielle’s birthday. She also said it was important for the family to spend time together to mark the evacuation.

GALLERY: Fort McMurray wildfire before and after images capture devastation, recovery

“I have my days where I felt ‘ugh.’ But today I’m trying not to think about it. It’s sad right? I don’t want to be sad.”

Brunet said the family is continually grateful to the first responders who risked their lives for her family and her city. She also said there are no plans for the family to move – Fort McMurray is their home.