Calgary couple ties the knot at YYC International Airport

By their own admission, Jeannine (Beck) Rawji and Fareed Rawji are an unconventional couple, and they proved it on Wednesday.

The two are the first couple to be married inside the new international terminal at YYC Calgary International Airport.

The wedding, with support from the airport and Sunwing Airlines, was conducted before family and friends at the east end of the terminal.

READ MORE: N.B. couple to tie the knot at centre ice at Moncton Coliseum

Presiding over it was Rork Hilford, a marriage counsellor who’s accustomed to ceremonies in unconventional places.

“I [married] a couple, as a matter of fact, at Tim Horton’s,” recalled Hilford. “I have married people at the top of a mountain.”

The ceremony included some humorous “I dos”.

Rawji was asked if he would “let her [Beck] shop ‘til she drops, occasionally.”

And Beck was asked if she would let Rawji “play with electronics and hang out at the Apple Store.”

Both replied, “I do.”

So why get married at an airport?

“We thought it would be a cool idea,” Rawji said after tying the knot.

“It’s different — how many people do you know that get married at the airport,” the newly minted Mrs. Rawji added.

The couple said they considered getting married in Cancun, Mexico, but decided to skip the red tape.

Immediately following the ceremony, the couple boarded a champagne flight to Cancun, where they’ll be staying at a five-star all-inclusive resort.

READ MORE: Edmonton couple ties the knot at centre ice

When asked how they’ll deal with any “turbulence” they might encounter on their new, life-long journey, Rawji replied, “turbulence? There’s no turbulence.”

The flowers at Wednesday’s ceremony were paid for by Sunwing, as well as the rentals. The airline also upgraded the couple to Elite Status, gave them transfers from the airport to their Cancun hotel, and arranged for gifts to be waiting for them in their hotel room.