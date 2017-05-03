Fredericton police investigating sudden death of child at motel

Fredericton police are investigating the death of an infant after being called to a motel in the city on Wednesday.

Police say first responders were called to the Knights Inn Motel on Lincoln Road shortly after 7 a.m., to assist in a medical emergency.

Police and Forensics on-site at Knights Inn on Lincoln Road @Global_NB pic.twitter.com/QuHhHGhui0 — Adrienne South (@AdrienneKS) May 3, 2017

When they arrived, they found an unresponsive infant who was then transported to the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital. The infant was pronounced dead shortly upon arrival.

Fredericton police say foul play is not suspected at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.