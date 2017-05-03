Have a look at the nesting Ospreys in Kelowna

It’s back by popular demand. FortisBC has re-launched its Kelowna osprey nest camera.

The camera was first installed in 2014 and has been viewed more than 32,000 times.

Ospreys sometimes build their nest on utility poles.

To prevent the birds from being electrocuted or affecting power service, Fortis BC will move the nest to a more suitable platform.

You can download a link to the Osprey camera from our website: globalnews.ca/okanagan