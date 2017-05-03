Saskatchewan’s worst road in 2017 is near La Loche

Drivers have a picked a new highway as Saskatchewan’s worst road of 2017.
The annual Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) Saskatchewan worst roads campaign received a record-breaking 6,496 votes this year between April 3-28.
READ MORE: Highway 354 near Dilke voted worst road in Sask. for second straight year
A road qualifies as worst if it is riddled with potholes, ruts, has poor signage or poses a safety hazard to motorists.
“This year’s final top ten includes a few nominated roads from previous worst roads campaigns. This perhaps tells us that road users still have some safety concerns,” Christine Niemczyk, director of corporate communications for CAA Saskatchewan, said.
Saskatchewan’s 10 worst roads of 2017:
The worst road of 2016 in Saskatchewan was Highway 354 near Dilke.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.