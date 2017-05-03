Saskatchewan’s worst road in 2017 is near La Loche

Drivers have a picked a new highway as Saskatchewan’s worst road of 2017.

The annual Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) Saskatchewan worst roads campaign received a record-breaking 6,496 votes this year between April 3-28.



A road qualifies as worst if it is riddled with potholes, ruts, has poor signage or poses a safety hazard to motorists.

“This year’s final top ten includes a few nominated roads from previous worst roads campaigns. This perhaps tells us that road users still have some safety concerns,” Christine Niemczyk, director of corporate communications for CAA Saskatchewan, said.

Saskatchewan’s 10 worst roads of 2017:

Highway 155 La Loche (Ranked #9 in 2016 and #10 in CAA Worst Roads Campaigns) Highway 354 Dilke (Ranked #1 in 2016 and 2015 CAA Worst Roads Campaigns) Highway 21 Paradise Hill Highway 47 Springside (Ranked #6 in 2016 & #7 in 2015 CAA Worst Roads Campaigns) Highway 26 Loon Lake Highway 255 Nipawin Highway 35 Love 2nd Avenue South in Hepburn Highway 322 Silton (Ranked #3 in 2016 and 2015 CAA Worst Roads Campaigns) Highway 51 Kerrobert (Ranked #2 in 2016 Campaign)

