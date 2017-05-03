Bullet found in Alberta retirement home after Monday shooting

RCMP are investigating after a bullet was fired into a retirement home in Innisfail on Monday.

Police were called to Sunset Manor, located in the 3000 block of 52 Avenue, at around 8:45 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

A bullet was found lodged in the wall of the manor.

RCMP said it’s believed the shot was fired from near the QEII Highway.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Innisfail RCMP at (403) 227-3341 or contact Crime Stoppers.

The Town of Innisfail is located about 100 kilometres north of Calgary and 170 kilometres south of Edmonton.