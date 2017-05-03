4 teenage boys charged after window broken by pellet gun in Regina

Four boys, aged 13 to 16, have been charged after a pellet gun broke a window of a house in the 1600 block of Rae Street Tuesday evening.

At around 5:20 p.m., a homeowner told police that a projectile had broken her window and she saw people running into a nearby house.

According to police, officers discovered there was a confrontation between a group of boys and another boy in the street. One of the boys allegedly held a pellet gun up to the victim and tried to fire it, but it malfunctioned.

The victim then went into the house and the pellet gun was allegedly shot at the house, breaking a window.

Officers arrested two 16-year-old boys, one 15-year-old boy and one 13-year-old boy. They are jointly charged with assault with a weapon, mischief under $5,000 and discharge air pistol with intent. Three of the four boys were also charged with breaches.

All three made their first court appearance Wednesday morning.

The boys cannot be named due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act.