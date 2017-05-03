Millennium Line service disrupted after vehicle hits guideway pillar

Service between Gilmore and Brentwood SkyTrain stations on the Millennium Line was disrupted this morning after a vehicle made contact with a guideway pillar.

Trains inbound from Lafarge Lake – Douglas were turned back at Brentwood Station, and trains outbound from VCC-Clark had to turn back at Gilmore Station.

Although the pillar appeared undamaged, an engineering assessment was carried out.

TransLink said the inspection has been completed, and full service is now being restored.

Expo and Canada lines were unaffected.