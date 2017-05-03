SkyTrain
May 3, 2017 1:48 pm
Updated: May 3, 2017 1:54 pm

Millennium Line service disrupted after vehicle hits guideway pillar

By Online News Producer  Global News
Global News
A A

Service between Gilmore and Brentwood SkyTrain stations on the Millennium Line was disrupted this morning after a vehicle made contact with a guideway pillar.

Trains inbound from Lafarge Lake – Douglas were turned back at Brentwood Station, and trains outbound from VCC-Clark had to turn back at Gilmore Station.

Although the pillar appeared undamaged, an engineering assessment was carried out.

TransLink said the inspection has been completed, and full service is now being restored.

Expo and Canada lines were unaffected.

 

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Millennium Line
pillar
SkyTrain
TransLink

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News