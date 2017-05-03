Kelowna man who admitted to child pornography crime sentenced to 15 months jail

A Kelowna man who pleaded guilty to possessing thousands of images of child pornography has been sentenced to jail.

Police executed search warrants on two occasions at the Springfield Road residence of Russell Clint Leon.

Officers seized computer equipment containing about 19,000 pictures and videos of mostly pre-pubescent girls.

Leon was charged with five offenses but four of the charges were stayed after Leon pleaded guilty to one count of possessing child pornography.

The prosecutor said he was concerned with the findings of psychiatric and pre-sentence reports, telling the judge they appeared to show Leon had little or no insight into his behaviour.

Leon, who is in his 60’s, was handed a 15 month jail term followed by three years probation.

In 1999, he was convicted of sexual interference with a female under the age of 16.