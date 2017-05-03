Consumer
May 3, 2017 1:03 pm
Updated: May 3, 2017 1:29 pm

Gin sold with alcohol percentage nearly double recalled in Saskatchewan

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

A recall was issued because the actual alcohol content in 1.14-litre bottles of Bombay Sapphire brand London Dry Gin may be nearly double the percentage declared on the label.

Canadian Food Inspection Agency
A A

The Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA) has issued a recall of Bombay Sapphire brand London Dry Gin because the alcohol content could be nearly double in 1.14-litre bottles.

According to the distributor, Bacardi Canada, the affected product has an alcohol content by volume of 77 per cent rather than the 40 per cent stated on the label.

READ MORE: How .04 is changing drinking habits in Saskatchewan

SLGA officials said consuming a product with an alcohol content of 77 per cent could cause serious illness and is therefore not safe for consumption. Around 700 liquor retailers in the province have been asked to remove the product from store shelves.

The product lot code, L16304w, can be found on the bottom back side of the distinct blue glass bottle.

Customers can return the affected product to any liquor retailer for a full refund.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alcohol
alcohol content
Bacardi Canada
Bombay Sapphire London Dry Gin
Dry Gin
Gin
L16304w
Liquor
Public Recall
Recall
Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority
SLGA

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News