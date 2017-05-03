Gin sold with alcohol percentage nearly double recalled in Saskatchewan

The Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA) has issued a recall of Bombay Sapphire brand London Dry Gin because the alcohol content could be nearly double in 1.14-litre bottles.

According to the distributor, Bacardi Canada, the affected product has an alcohol content by volume of 77 per cent rather than the 40 per cent stated on the label.

SLGA officials said consuming a product with an alcohol content of 77 per cent could cause serious illness and is therefore not safe for consumption. Around 700 liquor retailers in the province have been asked to remove the product from store shelves.

The product lot code, L16304w, can be found on the bottom back side of the distinct blue glass bottle.

Customers can return the affected product to any liquor retailer for a full refund.