Regina police investigating body found near Ring Road
Regina Police are investigating after a body was found just off of Ring Road on Wednesday morning.
Police were called to Ring Road, just south of Assiniboine Ave, where a driver heading northbound on reported what appeared to be a deceased person, in a field east of the road.
Police located a man who was confirmed dead.
If anyone has any information to assist Regina police in the investigation they are asked to call 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
