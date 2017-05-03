City of London closes outdoor sports facilities due to wet fields

An unusually wet spring has the City of London closing all municipal soccer fields, cricket pitches, and baseball diamonds until Monday, May 8.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement ahead of more wet weather, with a system on track to arrive Thursday expected to bring another 40 to 70 millimetres of rainfall by the weekend.

The rainfall will add to ground that’s already soaked. According to the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority, the watershed has received upwards of 50 millimetres of rain over the last week.