80-year-old Winnipeg sensei proves he’s a force to be reckoned with in judo

WINNIPEG — An 80-year-old sensei from Winnipeg is proving age does not matter when it comes to judo.

Since 1956, Brian Jones has been flipping and sweeping his opponents and does not plan to quit the sport anytime soon.

When he first started judo he took a few lessons and “got his but kicked all over the place,” he said.

“It’s like everything else you get to be better at it, and at some point I was throwing my brother so I felt this is not bad now.”

He was hooked after that. In 1963 he received his black belt and now has six of them. But they haven’t come easy.

“I’ve had a cracked rib…things like that but it’s all part of this work,” he said. He said that a lot of people have told him to quit, especially after an injury.

“Well I mean people fall off a bike and break an arm but they get back riding a bike so what’s the difference?”

Over the years Jones has taught nearly 6,000 students at Winnipeg schools. He’s also the head sensei at the Crescentwood Sakura Dojo.

That’s part of the reason why the St. Vital resident was recently inducted into the Judo Manitoba Hall of Fame — an honour he never expected.

“This is probably the highest reward that you could get in Judo,” he said.

And the 80-year-old sensei said he is not slowing down.

Jones said he dosen’t smoke or drink and has been involved with sports since he was a kid. He credits this healthy lifestyle to his youthful physique.

“My wife has says you gotta quit sooner or later…but I just think the comradeship because I really have a passion for this.”