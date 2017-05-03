Suspect wanted in connection with sexual assault on Toronto subway train

Toronto police are searching for a male suspect after a teen said she was sexually assaulted on a subway train over the weekend.

Police say a 17-year-old girl was seated on the TTC, heading northbound on the Yonge Street subway line around 12 p.m. on Saturday.

A man sat beside the girl after passing Wellesley station and a few moments later, between Bloor and Eglinton stations, the man allegedly sexually assaulted the girl.

At Eglinton station, the teen left the subway train and was followed out by the man.

Police say he followed the girl until she began to walk towards a TTC employee, at which point the man was last seen leaving the station and making his way to the street level.

0503 10:21 Asst Sought Identifying Man Wntd In Sxl Asslt Invst On T…mgs Of Man Rlsd https://t.co/z2iPfeRcDc — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) May 3, 2017

The suspect is described by police as 30-40 years old, around 5’0-5’6″ tall, with a medium build, light-brown greying hair and a brush cut. At the time, he was wearing a green winter jacket, royal blue Adidas track pants with three vertical stripes on the side, black shoes with white tips and a backpack with a cross-chest strap.

Security images of the man have been released in hopes that someone can identify him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.