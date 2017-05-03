Calgary man charged after three underage girls sexually abused: police

Calgary police have laid charges against a 27-year-old man accused of sexually abusing three underage girls.

The charges come after the family of a 14-year-old girl approached police in December. They said the girl had been meeting with a man in his late 20s and driving around with him.

Police said although investigators spoke with the girl, she didn’t “disclose any criminal offences.”

An investigation was launched, and investigators learned that a suspect matching the man’s description had been in contact with other girls around the same age.

Police allege the suspect was meeting the girls online using the screen names “Josh” and “Brandon.”

In April, a 13-year-old girl told police that a man had asked her for sexual favours. They were later able to identify two other victims.

Christian Allen Sarile, of Calgary, is charged with three counts each of sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, sexual assault and obtaining sexual services for consideration from a person under 18 years of age.

His is scheduled to appear in court on June 6.

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.