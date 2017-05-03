Metro Vancouver water restrictions to kick in May 15 despite 4th wettest April on record

Despite the fourth-wettest April on record for Metro Vancouver, water restrictions are set to be in place in the region starting May 15.

According to the Metro Vancouver website, water restrictions will kick in region-wide until Oct. 15 as “an effective way to help [residents] use drinking water wisely.”

The Stage 1 restrictions mean residential lawn watering is allowed:

On Monday, Wednesday, Saturday mornings 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. for even-numbered addresses.

On Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday mornings 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. for odd-numbered addresses.

Non-residential lawn watering is allowed:

On Monday, Wednesday mornings 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. for even-numbered addresses.

On Tuesday, Thursday mornings 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. for odd-numbered addresses.

All non-residential addresses will be allowed to water their lawns Friday mornings from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m.

The last time Metro Vancouver experienced Stage 3 water restrictions, prohibiting all lawn sprinkling, was in summer of 2015, when the region and much of B.C. experienced unseasonably dry and hot weather.

That was a far cry from a rather dreary spring that the region has been experiencing so far.

The Vancouver Airport confirmed Monday morning that April had 21 days of rain — six days more than the average number for the month. The total rainfall for April was 134 millimetres — well above the April average of 89 millimetres, but still not enough to take top spot in the record books.

In fact, last month was the fourth-wettest April on record, since 1937.

Global BC meteorologist Mark Madryga chalks it up to the dull and moist weather Metro Vancouver experienced in March, which did take top honours of being the dreariest month since record keeping began, rolling in and staying through April. March also broke a 61-year-old rainfall record, when 29.6 millimetres fell at the Vancouver Airport in one day.

–With files from Paula Baker