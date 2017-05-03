Blogs
May 3, 2017 11:49 am

The Stafford Show – Wednesday, May 3rd, 2017

By

The Riviere des Prairies has spilled over onto the streets of Pierrefonds and residents are now dealing with flooding, Wednesday, May 3, 2017.

Billy Shields / Global News
Weren’t able to listen to The Stafford Show today? Here’s what you missed:

Special weather statement issued for GTA, southern Ontario due to rain on Thursday.
AM640’s Mike Stafford asks listeners if they have experience with flooding and how they dealt with their insurance companies.

 

Fidget toys are latest kid craze: Concentration aid or distraction? 
Stafford asks listeners if their kids have a fidget toy and if it helps them.

 

