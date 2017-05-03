Crime
May 3, 2017 11:05 am

Calgary police crack down on drug-trafficking on Stephen Avenue

By Online Reporter  Global News

Calgary police display items seized during a week-long operation focusing on drug trafficking and drug-related crime in the downtown core

Calgary police say five people have been arrested in a week-long operation focusing on drug trafficking and drug-related crime in the downtown core.

In a news release, police said the operation was launched on April 18 after the District 1 Beat Team became aware of an “increase in street-level drug activity” along Stephen Avenue.

In total, 26 charges were laid against the following people:

  • Tara Duncan, 23, of no fixed address
  • Tanya Youngman, 47, of no fixed address
  • Shelley Ward, 43, of no fixed address
  • Brandon Yellowfly, 20, of Calgary
  • Zoe Hartman, 21, of Calgary

Police said the following items were seized as a result of the operation:

  • 28.2 grams of methamphetamine
  • 1.6 grams of soft cocaine
  • 2 Tylenol 3s with codeine
  • 6 pills of dexedrine, a schedule I drug under the CDSA
  • 4 concealed knives
  • 1 replica handgun

Police said the goal of the investigation was to ensure Stephen Avenue “remained a safe place for the public to enjoy.”

