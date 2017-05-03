Calgary police crack down on drug-trafficking on Stephen Avenue

Calgary police say five people have been arrested in a week-long operation focusing on drug trafficking and drug-related crime in the downtown core.

In a news release, police said the operation was launched on April 18 after the District 1 Beat Team became aware of an “increase in street-level drug activity” along Stephen Avenue.

In total, 26 charges were laid against the following people:

Tara Duncan, 23, of no fixed address

Tanya Youngman, 47, of no fixed address

Shelley Ward, 43, of no fixed address

Brandon Yellowfly, 20, of Calgary

Zoe Hartman, 21, of Calgary

Police said the following items were seized as a result of the operation:

28.2 grams of methamphetamine

1.6 grams of soft cocaine

2 Tylenol 3s with codeine

6 pills of dexedrine, a schedule I drug under the CDSA

4 concealed knives

1 replica handgun

Police said the goal of the investigation was to ensure Stephen Avenue “remained a safe place for the public to enjoy.”