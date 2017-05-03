Calgary police crack down on drug-trafficking on Stephen Avenue
A A
Calgary police say five people have been arrested in a week-long operation focusing on drug trafficking and drug-related crime in the downtown core.
In a news release, police said the operation was launched on April 18 after the District 1 Beat Team became aware of an “increase in street-level drug activity” along Stephen Avenue.
In total, 26 charges were laid against the following people:
- Tara Duncan, 23, of no fixed address
- Tanya Youngman, 47, of no fixed address
- Shelley Ward, 43, of no fixed address
- Brandon Yellowfly, 20, of Calgary
- Zoe Hartman, 21, of Calgary
Police said the following items were seized as a result of the operation:
- 28.2 grams of methamphetamine
- 1.6 grams of soft cocaine
- 2 Tylenol 3s with codeine
- 6 pills of dexedrine, a schedule I drug under the CDSA
- 4 concealed knives
- 1 replica handgun
Police said the goal of the investigation was to ensure Stephen Avenue “remained a safe place for the public to enjoy.”
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.