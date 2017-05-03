“The flames were just massive”: Old GM Plant in Regina ravaged by fire

Regina fire crews continue to put out hot spots Wednesday morning after a blaze broke out in the old General Motors plant in Regina Tuesday night.

Four stations responded to the scene on Winnipeg Street and 8th Avenue just before 10 p.m. to find the building engulfed in flames.

According to witnesses an explosion was heard shortly before fire crews arrived.

“My friend was just startled because she was afraid her building would catch fire because she works next door to the old GM building that went up in smoke,” said witness Landon Hoffman. “When we arrived we saw the side of the fire and the flames were just massive.“

It’s unclear if the building was occupied but it’s believed the facility was being used to store vehicles.

According to Deputy Fire Chief David Kinvig their main priority was to keep the fire from spreading to the rest of the building.

“We got two ladder trucks, two pumps out front, two outback and one to the north.”

Traffic was rerouted early Wednesday morning but Winnipeg Street has since reopened.

