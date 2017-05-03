Canada
May 3, 2017 9:30 am

We know we’re getting older so now what?

Geoff Currier By Radio Host  Global News

Senior citizens make their way down a street in Peterborough, Ont. on Monday May 7, 2012.

The Canadian Press/Frank Gunn
Canada has an increasing population of those over 65. This isn’t a startling revelation but our census numbers are confirming for us what we already suspected. So what does this mean for Canada? How will we accommodate the Boomer and post Boomer generations? Will our governments have to spend more money on that age group? Will we eventually have to raise the age of eligibility to collect OAS? Geoff Currier talks to the President of the Canadian Population Society, Michael Haan, at 10:05 on 680 CJOB. Listen live at player.cjob.com
