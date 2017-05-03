The Morning Show – Wednesday, May 3rd, 2017

Didn’t catch The Morning Show? Here’s what you missed this morning on AM640:

Afghan operation Sajjan tried to take credit for was a failure, according to U.S military investigation.

Chris Vernon, Retired Senior British Army Officer who was Chief of Staff of the Canadian-led headquarters in Kandahar that ran Operation Medusa, joined The Morning Show to discuss Sajjan’s situation.

As spring market swells, anxious home buyers are holding back, Toronto realtors say.

John Pasalis, President of Realosophy, comments on the spring housing markets.

Red Cross president in Halifax talks lessons learned from Fort McMurray wildfires.

Tanya Elliot, VP of the Red Cross in Ontario, joined The Morning Show to share her experience reporting during the Fort McMurray wildfires.

