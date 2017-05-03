Blogs
May 3, 2017 8:53 am

The Morning Show – Wednesday, May 3rd, 2017

By

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan responds to a question during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, May 1, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Didn’t catch The Morning Show? Here’s what you missed this morning on AM640:

 

Afghan operation Sajjan tried to take credit for was a failure, according to U.S military investigation. 
Chris Vernon, Retired Senior British Army Officer who was Chief of Staff of the Canadian-led headquarters in Kandahar that ran Operation Medusa, joined The Morning Show to discuss Sajjan’s situation.

 

As spring market swells, anxious home buyers are holding back, Toronto realtors say.
John Pasalis, President of Realosophy, comments on the spring housing markets.

 

Red Cross president in Halifax talks lessons learned from Fort McMurray wildfires. 
Tanya Elliot, VP of the Red Cross in Ontario, joined The Morning Show to share her experience reporting during the Fort McMurray wildfires.

 

You’re all caught up! Don’t miss the show tomorrow! Catch The Morning Show live, Monday to Friday from 5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

