Fire breaks out in classroom at Winnipeg elementary school

WINNIPEG — Winnipeg fire crews were busy battling a blaze at an elementary school in the West Kildonan area Wednesday morning.

Crews were called on scene to École Riverbend Community School just after 2 a.m.

When they arrived flames could be seen shooting from the roof that were 20 to 30 feet high.

Crews quickly put out the fire. The blaze didn’t spread to any other classrooms and there were no injuries.

“There was a fire in the night that engulfed one portable of the six portable wing in Riverbend School,” Seven Oaks School Division superintendent, Brian O’Leary said.

“The one portable is completely destroyed and other portables suffered considerable smoke and water damage.”

The portables were being used as extra space for classroom, he said.

Classes will resume Wednesday as the school itself was untouched by the fire and does not have any water or fire damage.