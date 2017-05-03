Body found in Bedford basin identified as that of missing man: Halifax police

Halifax Regional Police have confirmed that the body of a man found Sunday is that of a man who was reported missing on April 25.

Police say the body, which was found along the shoreline of the Bedford basin, has been identified as Troy Richter.

The 43-year-old man was last seen on April 23 walking in the Rocky Lake Drive area in Bedford.

Police say foul play is not suspected.