May 3, 2017 9:45 am

Body found in Bedford basin identified as that of missing man: Halifax police

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Halifax Police have identified a body as Troy Richter

The Canadian Press
Halifax Regional Police have confirmed that the body of a man found Sunday is that of a man who was reported missing on April 25.

Police say the body, which was found along the shoreline of the Bedford basin, has been identified as Troy Richter.

The 43-year-old man was last seen on April 23 walking in the Rocky Lake Drive area in Bedford.

Police say foul play is not suspected.

Global News