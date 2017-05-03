Special weather statement in effect for London and area ahead of soggy system

A special weather statement is in effect for London and the surrounding area ahead of a wet system that is expected to move through the region in the back half of the week.

Environment Canada issued the statement for London, Parkhill, Strathroy, Komoka and Middlesex County.

Rain is expected to fall in the London region Thursday morning and continue through Friday, with scattered showers expected to hang on through the weekend. The national weather service says we could get up to 50 millimetres of rain in some areas before the system tapers off.

There is a danger the ground could become heavily saturated in some areas and there may be potential for some local flooding. Residents are being cautioned to keep children and pets away from river banks along the Thames River.

In the forecast, it will be mainly cloudy Wednesday, clearing later in the afternoon with a high of 12 C. Clear overnight, with a low of 2 C. Rain on Thursday with a high of 9 C, and periods of rain on Friday with a high of 8 C.