First-degree murder trial for William Sandeson continues in Halifax

William Sandeson has his handcuffs removed as he arrives at his preliminary hearing at provincial court in Halifax in a February 23, 2016, file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

The seven-man, seven woman jury overseeing the first-degree murder trial of Dalhousie medical student William Sandeson will continue to hear evidence Wednesday.

Sandeson, 24, is charged in connection with the killing of fellow Dalhousie student Taylor Samson, 22.

Samson went missing in August 2015. His body has never been located.

READ: Murder victim last seen at William Sandeson’s apartment building, prosecutor tells jury

Tuesday, the jury heard from Samson’s girlfriend, Mackenzie Ruthven, who was one of the last people to see him alive.

The jury also started to watch a police interrogation video taken following Sandeson’s arrest. After initially denying knowing anything about Samson’s disappearance, Sandeson then changed his story and told police that while Samson was at his Henry Street apartment, several people broke in and may have taken him.

That’s where the police interrogation video stopped and court ended for the day. Testimony will resume Wednesday morning.

READ MORE: Jury in William Sandeson murder trial sees police interrogation video

Global’s Natasha Pace and Cory McGraw will be live blogging from inside Nova Scotia Supreme Court.

