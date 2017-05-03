Canada
Two taken to hospital after crash in North York overnight

Emergency crews respond to a two-vehicle collision in North York on May 3, 2017.

Two people were transported to hospital following a two-vehicle crash in North York overnight.

The collision happened around 3 a.m. at the intersection of Steeles Avenue East and Don Mills Road.

Firefighters had to use the jaws of life to free one person from the car wreck.

There’s no word yet on the cause of the crash or who was at fault.

