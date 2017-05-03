COMMENTARY: Heavy is the head that wears the crown

Heavy is the head that wears the crown!

Shakespeare’s much-quoted line from Henry IV seems so germane to the problems faced by our prime ministers.

Jean Chretien had to deal with the sponsorship scandal that some party officials, and even one of his cabinet members, were playing fast and loose with government grants in Quebec.

Amid mounting public pressure about the issue, Chretien retired and let his successor take the heat for the problem.

Stephen Harper had to deal with Maxime Bernier leaving highly sensitive government documents lying around his girlfriend’s apartment and of course, the questionable lifestyle of two other cabinet members, Helena Guergis and Bev Oda.

All three of them were dropped from Harper’s cabinet.

None of the aforementioned prime ministers was responsible for the political missteps by their ministers, but how they dealt with the problems had a major impact on the public’s perception of their leadership skills.

And, so it is with Prime Minister Trudeau as he deals with the controversy surrounding Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan.

There’s been a lot of bombast from the opposition parties about Sajjan but there are also some serious questions about credibility that must be addressed.

How the prime minister responds will certainly impact Sajjan, but it will impact the prime minister’s reputation as well.