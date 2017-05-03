Chilliwack Chiefs take revenge win against Penticton Vees

After losing the B.C. Hockey League title to the Penticton Vees in April, the Chilliwack Chiefs were looking for payback Tuesday night.

The Chiefs moved into second place at the Western Canada Cup after a 4-2 win over the Vees.

While Penticton was first on the board with a goal from Duncan Campbell, the Chiefs were quick to respond. Will Calverley scored to tie up the game.

Justin Dixson widened the Chiefs’ lead on a power play.

Taylor Ward scored for the Vees in the second period to tie up the game again.

Calverley helped Chilliwack take the lead a short time after that.

Penticton pulled their goalie with 1:38 left in the third and with just five seconds left on the clock, Anthony Vincent scored Chilliwack’s fourth goal for the decisive win.

The Chiefs’ victory gave them three more points. They trail three points behind board leaders, the Brooks Bandits.

The loss means the Vees are tied for third place with the Portage Terriers.

The Western Canada Cup continues at the South Okanagan Events Centre.