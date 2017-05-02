Crime
May 2, 2017 11:27 pm
Updated: May 2, 2017 11:29 pm

SUV in Aaron Hernandez double murder trial on the auction block

By Staff The Associated Press

In this March 3, 2017, file, photo, the Toyota 4Runner held in a Boston Police evidence lot in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Boston is seen during a "view" of pertinent locations and evidence in the Aaron Hernandez trial.

John Wilcox/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool
A A

The SUV prosecutors say ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez was in when he killed two men in 2012 is up for auction.

The Boston Globe reports more than 60 people had placed bids on the Toyota 4-Runner on eBay as of Tuesday evening.

READ MORE: Aaron Hernandez suicide notes given to family ahead of burial

The SUV’s owner is a Rhode Island car dealer, who leased it to Hernandez as part of a promotional agreement.

WATCH: Ex-NFL player Aaron Hernandez found dead in jail cell

Hernandez was accused of shooting the two men after an encounter at a Boston nightclub. Prosecutors alleged Hernandez was in the SUV’s passenger seat when he shot at the men’s car, killing Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado.

READ MORE: Here are some key dates in the life of ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez

The former New England Patriots tight end was acquitted April 14. He already was in prison for the killing of a man who was dating his fiancee’s sister. He killed himself in his cell days after the acquittal.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Aaron Hernandez
Aaron Hernandez Fiance
Aaron Hernandez Murder
Aaron Hernandez suicide
Aaron Hernandez Suicide notes
Aaron Hernandez SUV
Aaron Hernandez SUV auction
New England Patriots
Suicide Notes Aaron Hernandez

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News