COMMENTARY: ‘Stealthing’ is as old as the device itself, and it’s still rape

The term may be different but the practice is as old as the device itself.

The term is “stealthing,” and the device is a condom.

“Stealthing” is the act of secretly removing a condom during the act, after the partner has consented to protected sex.

What I find ironic is both are unprotected and at-risk, but I guess that is lost in the moment on the man that insists on riding bareback.

But what is deeply disturbing is some males are proud of this intentional practice, bragging of their conquests and technique on social media.

For some reason, this is not felt to be an instructional assault on one’s body by some.

However, beyond respect and responsibility, there is knowledge of the law.

Simply put, if your partner has agreed to “safe” consensual sex, and you deliberately sabotage that by removing a condom without their knowledge, that’s rape.

And the 15 minutes of fame on social media exposing your selfishness, is just more evidence that will be used against you on sexual assault charges in court.

Which will be anything but stealth.