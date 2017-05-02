NDP continues to hammer Saskatchewan Party government on cuts to funeral services

The NDP continues to criticize the Saskatchewan Party government for cutting funding for funeral services for those on social assistance.

NDP poverty critic Ryan Meili (MYE’-lee) says cuts must be restored.

He says the cuts save almost nothing, but they cost families their chance to say goodbye to loved ones.

Meili also says it hurts families and also damages the reputation of the entire province.

Social Services Minister Tina Beaudry-Mellor says the province will continue to provide basic services for funerals and cremation at a flat rate of $2,100, which she says is in line with the rest of the country for those services.

Beaudry-Mellor says difficult choices had to be made and she wants to focus on basic needs like food, shelter and lights.

“We are going to provide for basic disposition for funeral or cremation at a rate in line with the rest of the country for that same service. Over and above that, Mr. Speaker, this flat rate, we will also support embalming services when legislatively required, extended travel and grave liners,” she said.